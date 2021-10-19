Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 160,919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

