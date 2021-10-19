Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 146,629 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $98,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

