Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $25,581,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 435,943 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $20,156,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $20,018,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

TAP opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

