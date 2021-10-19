Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after buying an additional 609,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.24.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.