Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,728 shares of company stock worth $1,987,401 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average is $196.51. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

