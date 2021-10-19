Mackay Shields LLC Sells 122,927 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 122,927 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Tapestry stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.