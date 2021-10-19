Mackay Shields LLC Sells 135,473 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,473 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 31.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

