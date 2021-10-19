Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

