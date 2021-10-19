Mackay Shields LLC Sells 349 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,069,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,530 shares of company stock valued at $31,223,416. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $490.32 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $521.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

