Mackay Shields LLC Sells 65,088 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,088 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

