Mackay Shields LLC Sells 7,636 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after buying an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,534,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $223.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average is $203.14. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.