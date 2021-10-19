Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,542 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

