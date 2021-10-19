Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,228,172 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,777,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,172 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.71% of Raytheon Technologies worth $919,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,956. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

