Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 194,528 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,528 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.78% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $680,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.11. 10,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 878.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

