Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 9,387,405 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Microsoft worth $3,296,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 577,062 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $136,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Capital Solutions raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Capital Solutions now owns 33,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $308.83. The stock had a trading volume of 364,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $308.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.