Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 10.56% of WNS worth $416,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 250.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $785,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,030. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $84.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

