Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,579,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,454 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.73% of CVS Health worth $799,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

