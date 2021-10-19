Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535,525 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $782,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,447.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,402,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.54 on Tuesday, hitting $172.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,159,215. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.