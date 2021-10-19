Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 173,118 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,118 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Johnson & Johnson worth $838,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.06. The stock had a trading volume of 232,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $431.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

