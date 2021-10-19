Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 409,328 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,073,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.73% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $628,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,743,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 253,641 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,567,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 638,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,224,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,665. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

