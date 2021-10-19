Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 636,608 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 345.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 636,608 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $655,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,125,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,617,000 after buying an additional 620,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,254,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average of $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $551.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

