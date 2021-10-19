Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104,257 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of The Walt Disney worth $634,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 279,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 18.9% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.91. 122,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,653. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

