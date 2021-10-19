Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,573 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of U.S. Bancorp worth $647,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. 26,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,086. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

