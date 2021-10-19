Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 38,761.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.29% of Cerner worth $759,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.23. 14,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,848. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

