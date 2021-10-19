Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,693 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises about 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.44% of Discover Financial Services worth $865,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.13. 5,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,863. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.