Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of ASML worth $574,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $794.23. 14,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $325.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $808.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.