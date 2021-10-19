Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $355.17 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 6.73% of Progyny worth $355,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,221,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

