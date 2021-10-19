Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $374.74 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7,421.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Pinterest worth $374,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 259,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,878. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 255.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,135,363.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 718,469 shares of company stock worth $41,772,100. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

