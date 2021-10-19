Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $404.19 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.32% of Aspen Technology worth $404,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.76. 1,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average is $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.