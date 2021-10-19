Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $415.29 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,553 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of JD.com worth $415,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of JD traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $83.57. 248,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328,728. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

