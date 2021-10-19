Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $421.79 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,582.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $421,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,686,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,640,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,434,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 198,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,667,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,882.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,854.01. 1,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,840. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

