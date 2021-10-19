Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $430.11 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 358.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.51% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $430,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,447.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,530 shares of company stock worth $31,223,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.68. 2,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.63. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $296.21 and a one year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

