Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $547.62 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,309,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 16.29% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $547,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of MIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,994. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $328.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $37.3868 dividend. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

