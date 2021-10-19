Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $629.64 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.23% of Dollar General worth $629,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,548. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.