Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $663.68 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,480,598 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.30% of Equity Residential worth $663,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $84.73. 3,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

