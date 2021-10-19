Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $857.46 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,037,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,085 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Comcast worth $857,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 162,239 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 179,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,741,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $247.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.