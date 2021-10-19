Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $914.21 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,756,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,638 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $914,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. 426,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,328,272. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.