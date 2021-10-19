Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.83% of Teradyne worth $408,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.25.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.69. 4,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,970. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

