Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 415.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $457,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $18,981,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.60. 67,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,455. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

