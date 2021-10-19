Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,975,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 668,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Truist Financial worth $664,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

