Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,069,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288,391 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Honeywell International worth $673,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,799,000 after purchasing an additional 535,129 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.39. 17,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.57. The company has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

