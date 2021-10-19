Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,096,374 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,180.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Intuit worth $582,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $569.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

