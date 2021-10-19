Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,288,363 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.25% of Dollar Tree worth $750,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.