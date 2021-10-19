Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,938,142 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.19% of Trex worth $376,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,829,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,255. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

