Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 231,215 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,938,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,215 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Cisco Systems worth $791,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. 132,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,798,910. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

