Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,338,306 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.97% of Universal Display worth $520,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $180.00. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.