Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 33,025 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Verizon Communications worth $635,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,707,578. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

