Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 407,994 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of ServiceNow worth $425,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,637,000 after buying an additional 45,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $19.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $685.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 793.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.22 and a 200 day moving average of $563.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.94.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

