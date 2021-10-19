Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 659,584 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,374,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,584 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $875,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,510 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.