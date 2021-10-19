Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720,906 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.86% of Marvell Technology worth $412,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 57,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,725. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

